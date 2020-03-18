Phil Trapp of Ashland watched expectantly as Deep Water Grille bartender Stacey Parkes concocted an Irish car bomb mixed drink for him Tuesday evening.
The potent potable consists of a shot of Irish cream topped with Irish whiskey and then dropped boilermaker-style into a glass of stout.
Trapp’s friends cheered as he downed the beverage in a single gulp.
“I’m Irish,” said Trapp. “I celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day this way every year.”
That celebration was cut short Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers and his order that all bars, restaurants and other gathering places of more than 10 people shut their doors to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“You haven’t even begun to party seriously at 5 p.m.,” said one patron. “Why couldn’t he have waited one more day?”
The order meant last call came early — and left folks like Deep Water manager Becky Day struggling to find ways to keep the lights on and employees paid well enough for them to cover their rent and buy groceries.
Like a lot of other restaurants, the Deep Water will continue to offer delivery of food from its companion Alley restaurant, but only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
And that limitation will hit workers hard — workers who are accustomed to the salaries and tips that come with a full house of patrons.
“We don’t choose that. We love our patrons. We love our family here,” Day said.
Hostess Becky Stone shared those concerns.
“It is our livelihood here, and it is unfortunate,” she said. “We have a lot of staff, especially the wait staff, that depend on their tips for living.”
At lot of those staff members are moonlighting Northland College students whose classes have been canceled — leaving them to worry if they’ll be able to graduate on time.
“It is a lot for everybody to think about,” she said.
With all that to think about, Stone said, it’s good to know Deep Water patrons were thinking of the people who serve them. A lot of customers visit the business regularly and have relationships with staff members.
“There are a lot of people who are rooting for us and are really excited for the day we will be able to open back up,” she said.
Evers said he would sign an executive order making it easier for laid-off workers to file for unemployment insurance, and Congress is considering the rapid payment of up to $2,000 for all Americans as an economic stimulus.
Still, some patrons questioned whether the statewide close was jumping the gun, at least in the northern part of the state.
“I don’t like it,” said Tom Lund of Ashland. “But I understand, having been in the medical sales field for 30 years, how devastating something like this could be, and that we really don’t have a good handle on it.”
Nevertheless, Lund said he would have been happier if the decision to close businesses would have come from local authorities.
“As far as we know now, most of the cases are down in the cities,” he said. “However, I can understand the governor taking this kind of action, but I hope it doesn’t last very long.”
That was an opinion shared by Parkes, as she racked glasses for washing after last call in the bar.
“My husband and I are lucky. He has a good job, but I am aware that a lot of my co-workers are not in the same boat. It’s scary, but it’s only going to be a couple of weeks, and hopefully we will be back to normal,” she said. “There will be a lot of cabin fever by that time.”
