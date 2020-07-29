The Bad River Tribe of Lake Superior Chippewa will receive $900,000 in federal funds to buy tiny homes to provide temporary lodging for families in quarantine due to COVID-19.
HUD awarded a total of $20 million to tribes across the nation to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.
Two Wisconsin tribes received a total of $2.4 million. The Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin in Tomah got $1.5 million to develop a community resources center where tribal members can access food, supplies and personal protection equipment, as well as provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to families who are facing financial hardships.
These funds, provided through the CARES Act, will be used to support several projects on Tribal lands across the United States, such as:
- The construction of new rental housing to address overcrowding and homelessness;
- The building of transitional housing for quarantined individuals and families that have tested positive for COVID-19;
- The construction of an emergency operation center to help respond to current and future COVID-19 issues; and
- The rehabilitation of an existing hotel for the isolation of Tribal members affected by COVID-19.
