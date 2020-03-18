Bad River logo

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will temporarily close its casino and lodge to the public tonight for a period of two weeks.

The tribe is taking the measure to keep employees, community and customers safe as Coronavirus continues to spread in Wisconsin, a news release said. The doors will close at 11:59 p.m.

All 11 tribes in Wisconsin will be temporarily closing their 26 gaming operations throughout the state by Saturday.

