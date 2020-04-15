Edith Michalski was missing her grown children as Easter approached and knew she wouldn’t be able to see them amid COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.
The 52-year-old home health care provider, originally from the Philippines, also understood that local businesses are struggling to stay afloat as Safer-at-Home orders ate into their receipts —and that many people down on their luck or out of a job likewise were having difficulty keeping their heads above water.
But then joyful memories of making Easter baskets for her little children surfaced in ever-cheerful Michalski’s mind. She decided to spread that joy in troubled times by making baskets filled with gift cards to local businesses for friends and strangers alike.
“I just did it from my heart, that’s all,” Michalski said.
Michalski gave a few baskets away to strangers in her neighborhood without a thought as to taking credit for her generosity.
Delivering one basket to a friend’s house, Michalski discovered the home empty. So she left the basket on her friend’s mailbox — without leaving a clue as to who left the goodies.
Her friend thanked her anonymous benefactor on Facebook, and with Ashland being such a small town, Michalski was quickly identified.
Besides spreading good cheer, Michalski hopes people use the gift cards in the baskets to buy things they might not otherwise be able to afford and help sustain local businesses suffering a loss of income in the bargain.
As a home health care provider with 20-plus years under her belt, Michalski has identified many people who could do with a boost in morale, and she has a little help from her friends.
Clara Taitt, one of those friends who lives on Ashland’s east side, gave Michalski names from her neighborhood and said Michalski’s basket give-a-way was typical for a woman of her generosity.
“She’s always doing nice things for other people,” Taitt said.
And on Easter Michalski expanded her project to include a delicious dinner. After making extra portions for her friends, including Taitt, she delivered meals worthy of inviting the Easter bunny to sit down to eat.
Although Easter has come and gone, Michalski plans to continue dropping off little things at people’s houses to spread spring cheer.
