The Ashland County Health and Human Services Department reported today that a student and staff member of Ashland High School have tested positive for COVID-19, and due to the number of staff in quarantine and limited number of substitute teachers, the district will move to virtual-only classes Wednesday with a tentative date to resume in-person classes Oct. 8.
Currently nine staff members and more than 20 students are in a precautionary quarantine. Four individuals total have tested positive for COVID-19, however only one staff member and one student were present within the school. Additional exposures have been prevented through contact tracing efforts and quarantine interventions, according to a Health Department news release.
“The Ashland County Health Department is working with Ashland School District leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace and contain the virus,” said Elizabeth Szot, Health Officer, in the news release. “We want to assure the community, students and staff of the Ashland School District, and their family members that extra steps are being taken to protect students and staff to minimize the spread of COVID-19. These extra safety precautions include additional interventions associated with team sports.”
Ashland County Public Health does not release the names of students or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 to ensure the privacy of individuals and their families.
To date, 78 residents of Ashland County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.