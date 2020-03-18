Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for the city, acting under state law to take immediate actions to meet conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewis said the emergency declaration allows her to do a number of things, primarily dealing with handling the emergency until a meeting of the city council could convene. The declaration will remain in place until March 31 at 5:30 p.m. or sooner if the city council could be convened.
Among the powers a declaration would give to Lewis is the ability to authorize purchases of goods and materials, authorize emergency purchases of services and authorize hiring.
Lewis’ declaration also requested state assistance and advises state officials of the city’s emergency conditions.
The declaration said the emergency has “caused the municipality to expend, commit and exhaust its pertinent resources, something Lewis said was “boilerplate language” that was part of requesting state emergency funds.
“The reason we file the emergency declaration is that it makes us eligible for state and federal resources,” she said. “It is going to be a long-standing declaration.”
Lewis said the declaration among other things would allow the city to seek assistance in obtaining basic necessities such as gloves and masks for first responders.
“We know that we are not going to have enough, so we are calling on the states and feds to be aware of our situation,” she said.
Lewis said the emergency declaration was required in order to qualify for the aid. She said she acted unilaterally instead of going to the council because it wasn’t possible to hold a council meeting under current state and federal emergency requirements.
“It also allows us to make decisions quickly to do what we need to do, like if we need to hire more people or buy supplies that are not budgeted for, we can do that,” she said. “When we are under a state of emergency, we can do what we need to do, but only until the next council meeting.”
Lewis said the city was dealing not only with the coronavirus emergency but with trying to set up a spring election to take place in the middle of it.
“We’ve got a lot to deal with, we don’t have time for another meeting right now,” she said.
Lewis said the emergency powers were limited and intended to be in place only until a council meeting could take place.
“Obviously we are dealing with a lot of panic in the community; people want me to be a dictator and tell stores they can only sell a certain number of things to people, but I don’t believe we have the legal authority. The state does but we don’t regulate that,” she said. “There are some things we can do, and some things we can’t. We are sorting all of that out right now.”
Lewis also said she has not yet contemplated a shelter-in-place order or anything else of that nature to prevent the spread of viruses.
“We haven’t had our first case yet. That doesn‘t mean it’s not here, but we don’t have a confirmed case,” she said. “We are in the loop with the hospital; we are relying on them to make those kinds of decisions. If people would abide by and take seriously the directives for social distancing and avoiding crowds it would be very helpful.”
