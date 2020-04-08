The owner of Ashland’s AmericInn hotel is offering to let health care workers and others on the front line of the coronavirus fight to stay at the hotel at discounted rates.
ZMC Hotels is calling the effort “shelter in peace.” It is intended to allow health care workers and first responders a safe place to live or stay temporarily.
“So these people may look and feel healthy, but they don’t know if they’ve been infected and don’t want to go home to their families and risk transmission,” company spokeswoman Jenn Kimbrough said.
The hotel company is designating other sites for patients who are infected but don’t need intensive hospital care, recuperating patients or at-risk people who need a safe place to stay.
In all cases, precautions are being taken to ensure the hotels are safe for those who stay, Kimbrough said. Objects that could collect and hold viruses, such as throw pillows and other decorations, have been removed from rooms designated as shelters.
“We are still open to regular guests at the same time, but were not seeing a lot of other demand from normal transient guests,” she said. “To make sure everyone is protected, the HVAC or air-conditioning units in these rooms are all isolated machines, so the rooms don’t share air with other rooms or with common areas.”
The rooms also are treated with heat for several hours when guests leave, bringing them to temperatures that kill viruses.
Kimbrough said the company will accommodate government per diem fees and will discount rates for others who need rooms, starting at about $65 a night.
