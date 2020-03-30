Ashland grocery crew puts in long hours during 'craziness' of hoarding

It’s 5 a.m. and while most of the rest of Ashland is asleep, Ralph Malach is hard at work making sure all those people get fed.
His hands fly across the pallet of cardboard boxes that came in on an overnight semi at Super 1 foods. In a blur, his razor box cutter zips a carton open. He stacks the contents — coffee pods, laundry soap, whatever — on a shelf, then breaks the box down for recycling and moves on to the next carton on the pile.
“It’s just super hectic, trying to keep everything on the shelves,” Malach said. “I mean, on 9/11, people didn’t go out and buy crazy like this, and you would figure those attacks were even worse than what’s going on now. A lot of it has to do with what people see on TV, I think. They’re just scared. I mean, hand sanitizer came in yesterday morning, and it was gone, just gone, before we even got it on the shelves.”
That’s why it’s all hands on deck every morning at Super 1, where manager Dustin Copp is coping with manpower shortages during an unprecedented run on groceries across the nation.
His overnight load crew is down to two people because of coronavirus — some employees have chosen to stay home to protect themselves and their families, an impulse that Copp completely understands.
But that leaves him to piece together a crew to get the trucks unloaded and shelves stocked every morning.
The madness
Jeff McAvaney and Alyssa Kraft normally are bakers, cooking bread and cakes and donuts overnight to have ready by 4:30 a.m. for the opening at Super 1. But on this morning, they’ve stayed overtime to help unload the pallets and get goods on the shelves.
“None of this makes any sense,” McAvaney said as he stacked pancake mix in the baking aisle. “Nighttime is normally nice and peaceful. With no customers around, I just get in my groove and go. But now when morning rolls around, it’s just craziness.”
Crazy because no one has suggested that the United States will run out of food — or toilet paper, or hand sanitizer.
Hens are still laying eggs, but there’s nary a dozen to be had at Super 1. The same goes for a lot of the staples — a crisis that day-stocker John Yachinich saw coming weeks ago.
“That’s when a lady asked me if we had any yeast,” Yachinich said. “Right then I knew we were in trouble. I mean, if we’re going back to the days of baking our own bread, we’re in trouble. I thought it would just be wipes and toilet paper, but I was wrong. Ever since then, I haven’t been able to keep flour or yeast on the shelves.”
Yachinich is a man of frenetic energy. He talks as fast as his hands move as he slices open the plastic holding a flat of Campbell’s soup together and stacks the chicken noodle on the shelves.
He patiently explains to a cranky woman that the only flour that came in on the semi was whole wheat, and then cracks open a carton of baking soda for a customer in a surgical mask who intends to do some baking.
“Even that wheat flour will be gone by 9,” he said. “I didn’t have any sugar at all until the truck got here this morning. Most days I get to work and there’s like three cars in the lot. Today there were 28, all older people who want to get in, get their groceries and get home.”
Meeting needs
Like a lot of other stores, Super 1 has set aside the first hour of the day for seniors and other service workers to shop.
The company also has given everyone who remains on the job a $2-an-hour pay bump — money that Kraft is especially grateful for as she works to feed her kids Sophia, 9, and Vivian, 5.
“The money is nice, I won’t lie,” she said. “But people need food. We all need food. That’s why I volunteer to stay over.”
Like a lot of workers who remain on the job, Kraft worries. She worries about catching COVID-19 from a customer, and she worries about working all night then going home to care for kids who are at home with schools closed.
“It’s pretty rough some days,” she said. “But it’s worth it because I get to spend time with them now. We go outside and play, and now one wall of the house is covered with a bunch of kid pictures they colored. I look forward to playing with them, but I sure look forward to nap time too.”
Some days, the naps don’t come. Craig Saari is the meat department manager, and he spends his every spare moment tracking down the beef he needs to feed the Bay Area.
On Saturday, he expects a load of 100 cases of meat, which normally would keep the store supplied for a week.
He expects it to be gone in two days.
“I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been in the business 40 years,” he said. “In those 40 years, I bet I’ve seen every face in this county. But right now, I’m seeing faces in the store that I’ve never seen before. People are calling us, asking if we have ground beef. I don’t know where all they’re coming from to buy it.”
Tom Holly in the dairy department is in a similar situation.
“If I go running off, it’s because we’re crazy busy,” he apologized as he scrawled notes for his next order on a clipboard. “This is like working during the holidays, but during the holidays, on Dec. 26, everything goes back to normal. Now, no one knows when we’ll go back to normal, and no one is celebrating this.”
Like everyone else, Holly is putting in long hours and still is forced to disappoint customers. He has milk on this day, but no eggs, and cottage cheese has been pretty hit or miss. He just finished working a stretch of 13 days in a row, 10-12 hours each day.
“If the shelves are empty and I know we have it in back, how can I walk out the door?” he said. “And I’ll tell people, hey, if Walmart has eggs, I will send them there. It’s not like we’re losing a sale because we don’t have them to sell. We just want to be sure everyone is taken care of.”
Community responds
As layoffs ripple across the economy and unemployment rates soar, everyone at Super 1 seems to recognize they’re fortunate to be working, even if it is long hours at a grueling pace.
Yachinich has a buddy who was just laid off after 22 years working for a soft drink distributor — with bars and restaurants closed, demand is way down — and he realizes a lot of the customers in the store are in the same boat.
That’s why it means so much to him and others that, for the first time ever, they have customers stopping to thank them for doing their jobs.
“A good chunk of our people didn’t grow up saying, ‘I’m going to work in a grocery store stocking shelves,’ you know?” Copp, the store manager, said. “But we’re getting overwhelming support from the community. Right now we’ve got a thank-you card hanging on the time clock to remind everyone of why what we’re doing is so important to this community, especially right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.