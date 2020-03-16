ADP

The Ashland Daily Press has closed its downtown office to foot traffic to minimize face-to-face contact and the risk of transmitting coronavirus.

The business of the newspaper, though, goes on. We will continue to print our Wednesday and Saturday editions, and we are making critical COVID-19 news available free on our website.

If you have questions or suggestions about coverage, please call our general line at 715-682-2313. To contact our reporting staff you can email pressnews@ashlanddailypress.net; legal ads can be directed to legals@ashlanddailypress.net; all other advertising inquiries can go to bnorth@ashlanddailypress.net.

We appreciate your patience as we all negotiate some unprecedented changes in the way we go about our lives.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments