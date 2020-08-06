Racing for a Remedy Profile of a Killer

This 2020 electron micrsocope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

Health officials on Thursday identified three more local businesses at which patrons might have been exposed to COVID-19 in recent days.

The Ashland County Health Department said someone who tested positive for the virus visited the following places:

 - L&M Fleet Supply in Ashland, July 31 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

 - The Mellen Rod & Gun Club, Lake Galilee, from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. July 25

- The Midway Bar, 89281 Highway F, Butternut, on Aug 1 from 10 a.m. till close

The Health Department urged anyone who was at those places to monitor themselves for symptoms and self-quarantine and consult their physician.

“Community members can assume that anywhere they go in public, especially establishments or events, where physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, and other safety precautions such as wearing a face covering are not followed, increases their risk of becoming infected,” the department said in a news release.

Ashland County on Wednesday reported that it was monitoring 86 people for possible exposure to coronavirus and had recorded 27 total positive tests. Bayfield County was monitoring 47 people and had recorded 21 confirmed cases.

This is the second time in recent days that Ashland County has posted such warnings, even as local case reports have continued to surge and municipalities have adopted their own mask ordinances in concert with the state’s mask order.

On July 28, the county warned patrons of four businesses to monitor themselves for possible exposure:

L&M Fleet Supply in Ashland on July 16 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

River Rock Inn & Bait Shop in Ashland, on July 16 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Walmart in Ashland on July 20 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bear Crossing in Glidden on July 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“In situations in which someone who has tested positive and has been out in public, it may be up to the community to identify if they should be tested based on if they have been to the same places as the person who tested positive on the same dates,” the release said

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, fatigue, body/muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, or nausea.

The health department again urged everyone to wear masks as required, to practice good hygiene and wash hands frequently, to avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing.

