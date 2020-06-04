COVID-19
Ashland County on Thursday reported a third confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, two weeks after local businesses began reopening and tourists were welcomed back to the area.

"This individual had been previously identified as a close contact to a lab-confirmed positive case of COVID-19," county Health Officer Elizabeth Szot said in a news release. "We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the necessary supports."

The county offered no other identifying information about the patients, where he or she lives or how he or she came into contact with whomever transmitted the virus.

Szot said in the release that health officials are working on tracing people who might have been in contact with the new patient and alerting them to their possible exposure to the virus.

Wisconsin on Thursday was approaching 20,000 confirmed cases with 626 deaths attributed to coronavirus, though health officials maintain that both those numbers likely are low.

Both Szot and the state continued to urge people Thursday to avoid unnecessary travel, practice social distancing, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene to help slow spread of the disease.

