Ashland County on Thursday reported a third confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, two weeks after local businesses began reopening and tourists were welcomed back to the area.
"This individual had been previously identified as a close contact to a lab-confirmed positive case of COVID-19," county Health Officer Elizabeth Szot said in a news release. "We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the necessary supports."
The county offered no other identifying information about the patients, where he or she lives or how he or she came into contact with whomever transmitted the virus.
Szot said in the release that health officials are working on tracing people who might have been in contact with the new patient and alerting them to their possible exposure to the virus.
Wisconsin on Thursday was approaching 20,000 confirmed cases with 626 deaths attributed to coronavirus, though health officials maintain that both those numbers likely are low.
Both Szot and the state continued to urge people Thursday to avoid unnecessary travel, practice social distancing, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene to help slow spread of the disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.