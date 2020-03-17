The Ashland County Jail is suspending all programs in an effort to keep coronavirus from infecting inmates and staff.
Private, religious inmate visits will be conducted via video and will be scheduled by the jail supervisor in cooperation with the jail program director.
All professional visitors will conduct visits remotely by phone or video when practical. Other necessary on-site professional visits will be conducted via non-contact visitation booths within the jail. Jail staff will assist in the passing of necessary paperwork between visitors and inmates.
Jail staff will pre-screen any inmate coming in to the jail in the secure jail garage before the inmate enters the jail. If any inmate that is pre-screened is determined to be at risk for COVID-19, they will have to be taken to be medically cleared and will be denied entry into the Ashland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.