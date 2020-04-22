Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&