The Ashland County Circuit Court is extending its emergency measures adopted to combat the spread of coronavirus through May 1.

The courthouse remains open and any change in status will be noticed on the County Circuit Court website, co.ashland.wi.us, and the Wisconsin Court system website, wicourts.gov.

Both Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Supreme Court have issued orders limiting allowable activity by the general public and the court system to protect the health and safety of the public, judges, court staff and security, attorneys, jurors, and other participants in court proceedings. The orders incorporate use of videoconferencing and teleconferencing to minimize contact, when appropriate; follow social distancing practices; and with limited exceptions prohibit in-person court activities.

Effective May 4, to the extent possible, all court activities will resume as scheduled

subject to the limitations identified by the court.

All in-person court activities remain  suspended pending further order of the court and except as constitutionally and statutorily required, all jury trials scheduled through May 29 are cancelled.

Court facilities shall remain open and the court will continue to accept filings. Litigants

are ordered to file pleadings and other documents electronically when possible. Members of the bar and the public are discouraged from making non-essential visits to court facilities.

All pleadings, documents or other items intended for consideration by the Court or for

any other use at any hearing are to be submitted 24 hours in advance of the hearing,

regardless of whether the filing occurs via electronic filing or paper filing.

Information provided by Ashland County courts.

