Ashland and Bayfield counties have issued travel advisories asking tourists, visitors and summer residents to stay away from the Northland until the coronavirus epidemic has eased.
Both counties issued the advisories Sunday, when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin leapt by 100, to 381.
The counties asked those who already have arrived at seasonal homes to self-quarantine for 14 days to determine if they are infected.
Ashland County also pointed out that any Illinois residents would be violating that state’s stay-at-home order by traveling north.
“Ashland County has a high population of older adults and vulnerable populations,” Ashland County Health Officer Elizabeth Szot wrote in her advisory. “It is our priority to keep these individuals healthy and safe.”
Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman was even more direct: “Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the state and across the nation, Bayfield County is recommending that you stay in your home area if you have a seasonal or second home in Bayfield County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.”
Both counties have created separate COVID-19 pages on their websites with information on best health practices and other resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.