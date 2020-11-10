COVID-19 cases continued to skyrocket across the Bay Area this week, prompting Northland College to move its classes online with less than four weeks left in the semester.
Ashland County on Monday reported an eye-popping 83 new cases, meaning about 20% of the county’s total of 422 cases were reported Monday.
The county also reported one new death, bringing its total to five.
Bayfield County on Monday reported 21 new cases, bringing its total to 432 with three deaths.
The Bay Area is of course not alone. Wisconsin continues to set or nearly set daily records for new cases and deaths, and as of Monday, 87% of the state's hospital beds were occupied, according to the Department of Health. In central Wisconsin, Marathon County had recorded 85 deaths, 80% of them in the past month. The death toll has caused the county medical examiner to order a refrigerated truck to use as a temporary morgue should the trend continue, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Northland president Karl Solibakke said the college had no choice but to shut down classes as numbers on campus surged in recent days.
“Over the past few days, we have had an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus, and contact tracing related to these positive cases has led to quarantine numbers that exceed our campus capacity,” Solibakke said.
Across the country and in the Northwoods, health officials attribute the climbing numbers primarily to large groups of people at sporting events, family celebrations and other gatherings in which not all participants wear masks or keep their distance from one another.
Solibakke said the college developed a plan with local health officials to monitor cases and move classes online when they climbed.
“Since launching our COVID-19 plan, we have emphasized that, faced with the requirement to revise our in-person instructional delivery, we would not hesitate to do so; accordingly, faculty have had plans in place to make the rapid shift in delivery mode,” Solibakke said.
Students who did not test positive for COVID-19 were given the option to remain on campus or to go home. All classes will be available online, with others continuing with a hybrid model to complete the fall semester, the school said.
