Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION TODAY... .AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL SPREAD SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTHLAND TODAY INTO TONIGHT. PRECIPITATION CHANCES WILL RAMP UP THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH. A WINTRY MIX WILL OCCUR OVER NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND BRIEFLY AS FAR WEST AS THE INTERSTATE 35 CORRIDOR INTO THE TWIN PORTS. AS THE EVENING PROGRESSES, MOSTLY SNOW WILL OCCUR. THE HIGHEST CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL EXCEEDING 6 INCHES WILL BE OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, EXCLUDING PRICE AND IRON COUNTIES WHICH WILL SEE MORE OF A MIX AND LOWER SNOW TOTALS. ALTHOUGH CONFIDENCE IN THE FORECAST HAS INCREASED, A SLIGHT SHIFT IN THE STORM TRACK IS STILL POSSIBLE WHICH WILL AFFECT SNOW TOTALS. FREEZING RAIN WILL LEAD TO ICING IN SPOTS, MAINLY OVER PARTS OF SAWYER, ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW ALONG WITH A WINTRY MIX EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, BURNETT, WASHBURN AND SAWYER COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&