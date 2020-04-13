The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is suspending overnight island use — including camping and docking — until at least June 20, although day use remains permitted.
Wisconsin is under a Safer-at-Home order until at least April 24 to slow the spread of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness.
“Following the lifting of Safer-at-Home orders, we will need time to get our staff back at work, launch our boats on the lake, assess all island docks and shorelines for winter damage, and gear up our emergency response team before permitting overnight use on these remote islands,” park Superintendent Lynne Dominy said in a news release.
Outdoor spaces in the mainland areas of the National Lakeshore are accessible to the public, and parking fees are waived at Meyers Beach.
But visitors are asked to adhere to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local authorities designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining a distance of at least six feet.
Bayfield County is asking seasonal residents to stay in their winter homes due to limited health services and supplies in the area, the news release said. A high percentage of the local population is older than 65, so exposure to the coronavirus could have devastating effects on this at-risk community.
For more information visit nps.gov/coronavirus or nps.gov/apis.
