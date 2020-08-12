Nearly 1,000 Bay-Area families lined up, sometimes for hours, Wednesday to claim food distributed as part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief efforts. Katie Bull, food resource developer with the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, said milk and fresh produce went quickly in the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College parking lot, but 10-pound boxes of cheese and 11-pound boxes of frozen meat — enough to fill three semi trailers — lasted from 9 a.m. until just after noon. It was the third distribution held by the food bank and Bull was not sure if there would be more.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.