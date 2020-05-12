About 150 Northwoods residents were tested for COVID-19 in Ashland last week and so far none has been found to be infected.
Local health officials said Friday that some tests still have not been completed. Those patients whose tests are finished have been notified of the results, according to a press release.
To be tested at the free event held Thursday, patients had to have coronavirus symptoms and be over the age of 5. The tests were conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard with help from local county health departments and tribal officials.
Residents from the Bad River and Red Cliff tribes as well as Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties were tested. Additionally, people traveled from Douglas, Price, Sawyer, and Washburn counties for testing.
“Through this testing site we were able to provide our communities with mass testing, allowing local healthcare providers more time to increase their testing capacity,” the release said. “Following this event, we continue to work closely with our local healthcare providers to continue building their capacity to meet patient demand.”
Health officials cautioned that the lack of positive tests does not mean the area is in the clear. “It means we are doing a great job of limiting contacts and need to keep social distancing,” the release said.
As of Friday, more than 10,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease and 418, or about 4%, had died. In the United States, more than 80,000 people have been killed by the virus.
