Four F-16s from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing soar over Memorial Medical Center Wednesday en route to a Lake Superior shoreline flyover near Bayfield. The Minnesota National Guard scheduled flights to recognize those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. (Photos by Michelle Jensen and Ed Monroe)
