Corinne Smith (Wyberg)

Corinne was born and raised in Ashland,WI to Arthur Wyberg (Died 1927) and Hannah Melin (Wyberg). She passed away in Golden Valley, AZ of natural causes. She is survived by sister, Judi Wilson, daughter, Patti Smith and son, David Smith. There will be no funeral.

To plant a tree in memory of Corinne Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments