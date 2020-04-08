Conrad J. Holevatz, age 84 of Oshkosh, passed away on March 31, 2020 at Bethel Nursing Home.
He was born on July 11, 1935 to the late George and Pauline (Schweiger) Holevatz in Ashland. He grew up on the family farm in Benoit, and graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1953.
Conrad married ValRae Witzke on August 18, 1956 and their marriage was blessed with two children.
Conrad worked as a foreman for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for 33 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his place outside of Ashland. He liked watching sports and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. In his later years, he spent his time watching game shows and playing bingo. Conrad also enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.
Conrad is lovingly survived by his wife ValRae, and children Denny (Marcia) Holevatz and Patti (Steven) Lulich; grandchildren Eric (Kayla), Mike (Carrie Peterson), Ashley, Craig (Kathy), Brooke (Alex) Wallender, and Kristen and Brittany Lulich, as well as many great-grandchildren. Conrad is further survived by his sister, Marianne Murphy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Conrad was preceded in death by his brothers, Emil and Rudy, and sisters Rose, Josephine, Ann, and Carole.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Bethel Nursing Home for their wonderful care and kindness.
Per Conrad’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
