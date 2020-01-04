Conrad “Bob” Clarke

Conrad “Bob” Clarke of Washburn, passed away peacefully and with family by his side, after a brief illness, on December 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born and raised in South Jersey where he enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, family and friends. He moved to Washburn and spent the last 7 ½ years enjoying the Northwoods with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; daughters, Terri (Eric Heryford) Clarke and Cindy (Jay) Glase; grandchildren, Carter, Juniper and Jasper.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all for their thoughts, prayers and support.

