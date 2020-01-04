Conrad “Bob” Clarke of Washburn, passed away peacefully and with family by his side, after a brief illness, on December 20, 2019 at his home.
He was born and raised in South Jersey where he enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, family and friends. He moved to Washburn and spent the last 7 ½ years enjoying the Northwoods with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; daughters, Terri (Eric Heryford) Clarke and Cindy (Jay) Glase; grandchildren, Carter, Juniper and Jasper.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all for their thoughts, prayers and support.
Arrangements by Bratley Funeral Home, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.