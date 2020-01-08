Colleen G. Pine, age 61, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 12, 1958 in Ashland, the daughter of Warren and Nancy (Murray) Leary.
Colleen graduated from Ashland High School in 1977 and attended WITC in Ashland where she received her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate. For the next 40 years, she worked as a CNA in Ashland at various places. Colleen loved spending time with her family, cooking and trying new recipes. She also enjoyed being on her computer and going to play Bingo. After retiring, she enjoyed caring for her dog, Rosco. Colleen was known for being very kind and caring to others.
She is survived by 3 children, Katherine Pine – Ashland, Michael (Suzanne) Pine – Menomonie, and William Pine – Superior, 2 sisters, Kim (Martin) Hamann – Mason and Terri Leary – Ashland, a niece, Ashley Geist – Ishpeming, MI. and her faithful loving companion, Rosco.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved grandson, Aidyn Pine in 2014.
A memorial service is planned for 12 P.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Kent Seldal officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A lunch will follow the memorial service.
