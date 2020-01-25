Clayton G. Toman, Jr. age 53 of Ellsworth, WI, passed away peacefully from stage 4 lung cancer on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Clayton was born on April 25, 1966 in Ashland, WI the son of Clayton, Sr. and Donna (Croteau) Toman.
Clayton worked 22 yrs as a police officer, then four yrs in the North Dakota oil fields and then three yrs for Taggart Trucking.
Clayton is survived by his Father, Clayton G. Toman, Sr. (Gale); Daughter, Taylor Toman; Sister, Mary (Bruce) Joanis; Niece, Jackie West; Nephew, Cody Joanis; Aunt, Gina (Greg) Alexander; Uncle, Randy Toman and significant other, Donna Christiansen.
Clayton was preceded in death by his Mother, Donna M Toman, Maternal Grandmother, Edna Croteau, Paternal Grandparents Joseph and Evelyn Toman and Uncle Joesph Toman.
Private services will be held.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Clayton’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com
