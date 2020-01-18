Christian D Thompson

Christian D “Candy Rapper” Thompson, age 26, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 13, 1993, in Aurora, IL.
In 2012, he graduated from Ashland High School. Christian was in the United States National Guard Reserves and worked for the Prentice House, in Ashland. Christian was a comedian and loved to make people laugh. He had the best smile and was very loving and caring. Christian was very generous, liked to make people happy, and always did what he could to help others.
He is survived by his loving mother, Jenean (Lorry) Hagstrom, Ashland; six siblings, Luke Hagstrom, Brooke Hagstrom, Bria Hagstrom, Matthew Hagstrom, Malachi Hagstrom, and Joshua Hagstrom, all of Ashland; maternal grandparents, Loren Thompson and Penny McDonough; step-grandparents, Holly Farris, Dick McClow, and Harley and Marlene Hagstrom; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Christian’s life will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at the First Assembly of God Church, in Ashland, with Pastor Brian Cole officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Roberts Funeral Home, in Ashland and continue one hour prior to the service, on Monday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established to help the family’s needs.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Roberts Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.