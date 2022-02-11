Warm, cozy meals are on our mind this month as a fresh dusting of powdery snow welcomes us each morning. The moderate spicy kick of chorizo seasoned ground lamb can help you warm up inside and out and pairs well with winter veggies. A balanced, Mediterranean diet is mostly plant based with small amounts of meat for flavor and diversity. Sustainably raised ground meats offer a great way to add diversity to a meal.
This week, Chef Kara’s recipe offers a thick, hearty chili that is baked in the oven instead of cooked in a pot. The spices infuse the veggies, beans, and tomatoes, with flavor and tames the sausages in the process. The recipe is a great companion to our farm’s cornbread mix, which can be popped into the oven as the chili cooks for a delicious dinner.
Laura and Kara Berlage are co-owners of Farmstead Creamery & Café, a farm-to-table destination on their family’s historic homestead in the Chequamegon National Forest. farmsteadcreamery.com (715)-462-3453.
