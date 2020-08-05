Cheryl A. Kolberg, age 68 of Rockford, IL passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Cheryl was born March 10, 1952 in Ashland, WI to Robert L. and LaVerne A. (nee Provost) Kolberg.
Cheryl graduated from Rosary High School (Aurora, IL) and attended Northern Illinois University on a State of Illinois Teachers Scholarship. Cheryl worked over 45 years for Westinghouse Electric Supply (now known as Englewood).
Cheryl recently retired in 2018 and was looking forward to moving “up north”.
Survivors include Lynne Seppelfrick (Oswego, IL) Shelley Seppelfrick (IL), John and Valerie Seppelfrick (Aurora, IL) and Andrea and Ruben Delgado (Montgomery, IL), Curt and Kathy Kolberg (Hubertus, WI) and Kyle Kolberg (Whitefish Bay, WI).
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents.
Numerous great nieces and great nephews enjoyed her generosity. Cheryl will be missed around the card table, game table or where ever and whenever the family meets.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Cheryl will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Church on Tuesday, and will continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place following the Mass in the Saint Agnes Cemetery.
Masks are required while in the Church. The Mass will be live streamed through the Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
