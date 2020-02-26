Cheryl A. Kempf, age 58 of Glidden, WI passed away suddenly Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, WI. Cheryl was born March 3, 1961 in Ashland, WI the daughter of James R. and Frances (Wiener) Kempf.
Cheryl was an avid Wisconsin Sports team fan, especially the Green Bay Packers and Brewers. She was a big supporter of the Glidden Fire Department and initiated the Glidden FireFighters Auxiliary and was instrumental in the FireFighters Auxiliary developing the Christmas Angels program which gave an Angel Figurine and Poem to those who lost their loved ones during the year, the Annual Easter Egg Hunt for the children of the community, the Toys for Tots program, and numerous Brat Feeds. For many years, following her father’s passing, she ran the Frog Jumping Contest at the Glidden Community Fair.
Cheryl worked her entire life in the financial industry and was currently the Accounting Assistant for Park Falls Hardwoods in Park Falls, WI. She was the current President of the Glidden FireFighters Auxiliary and the Secretary/Treasurer for the Four Town Fire Protection Association. She also served as the former Town Clerk for the Town of Jacobs from 2002 - 2019 and the former Clerk of the Glidden Sanitary District from 2006 - 2019.
Cheryl was a life-long member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
She was a 1979 graduate of Glidden High School and attended WITC in Superior.
Survivors include her brother, Gerald, of Glidden and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Cheryl will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Glidden with Father Dean Buttrick as Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Church in Glidden and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Glidden.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences may be left at the funeral homes website, MountainFuneralHomes.com.
