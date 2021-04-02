Charlotte J. Anderson, age 86 of Ashland, WI passed away Friday, Mar 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born Apr 16, 1934 in Ashland the daughter of James and Esther A. (Kangas) Ludack.
Charlotte worked as an operator for the telephone company in Ashland, where she met her future husband Allan. She also worked at Munsingwear, WATW Radio, Pamida and Americinn in Ashland. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much, every chance she could. She was a member of the Ashland Elks Club Does for many years, until her health forced her to stop.
Survivors include her daughters, Maribeth Stephens of Lino Lakes, MN, Vikki (Eric Wunderlin) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN and Kim (Ted) Klemek of Mason, WI; grandchildren, Brendan (Allison) Stephens, Riley (Kelly Lee) Stephens, Keller (Megan Kennedy) Stephens, Dane (Brianna) Bacher, Mackenzie Klemek and Hunter Klemek; great-granddaughter, Kellenah Stephens; brother, Roy W. Ludack of Ashland; sister, Yvonne Roberts of Silver Bay, MN as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan T. Anderson on May 2, 2014; brother, James Ludack and sisters, E. Vivian Pingel and Geraldine Gordon.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte will be celebrated at 12:00 Monday, Apr 5, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Church in Ashland and continue until the hour of the Mass.
Interment will follow in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Charlotte’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.