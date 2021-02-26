Charles Wayne Ylitalo, age 78 of Marengo, WI passed away Sunday, Feb 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born Jan 15, 1943 in Ashland, WI the son of Victor and Lorayne (Hegg) Ylitalo.
Charles graduated from Ashland High School in 1961. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and over the years developed an outstanding herd of registered Holstein cows. He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Marengo and was an avid snowmobiler who enjoyed trail development and maintenance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his antique tractors.
Survivors include his wife and partner of 46 years, Claire; children, Clifford (Karri Maxwell), Carolyn (Mike) Radtke and Clinton (Ericca). He is also survived by his mother, Lorayne Larson; sister, Nancy (Richard) Swanson; brother, Glenn (Penny) and his very special grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor.
A private family memorial service for Charles will be held at Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Marengo with Reverend Arleigh VonSeggern officiating.
Interment will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Marengo, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the (Ashland High School Class of ’61 Scholarship or the Northern Aged Iron Antique Tractor Club).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Charles family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
