Charles Howard Bloss

Bloss, Charles Howard, 79, was born on September 27, 1940 in Grantsburg, WI., and died on July 12, 2020 of natural causes in Minneapolis, MN.
He was raised in Ashland, WI and was a lifelong Packers fan! Friend to all living things, Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and weekly tennis. Ordained in 1967, Charlie was a priest in the Franciscan Order until 1972.
After resigning the priesthood, he continued his vocation serving as a chemical dependency counselor for 25 years, during which time he earned his Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology.
A man of uncompromising values, Charlie was a lifelong advocate for peace and social justice, unceasingly devoting himself to living his values by working with and alongside the needy and underserved. No matter how challenging the path ahead, Charlie approached it with perseverance and courage.
Beloved by all who knew him, Charlie will be greatly missed; his spirit will live in the multitude of ways that he touched so many hearts.
Charlie is preceded in death by his brother, Tom (Judy). Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Irving, daughter, Jennifer Cirone (Joseph) his son, Gray, grandchildren, Onyx, Sawyer, Mason, and Cooper, his siblings, John (Barbara), Jim (Maria), Dan (Kathy), Jerry (Barbara), and Mary St. Germain (Pat), and many loving friends.
Due to necessary Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will occur on May 15, 2021.
