Charles “Gale” Nemec (Big Guy or Super G as his kids called him), age 83, passed away February 11, 2020. He was born September 3, 1936, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to parents Anna (Borowicki) and Charles Nemec. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, Josephine Nemec.
He graduated from DePadua High School in 1954 and was a graduate of both Northland College and UW Superior, where he received his Masters of Education. He was the Principal of Washburn Grade School, as well as a teacher in the Washburn School District, for 36 years—he taught social studies, civics, reading, math, helped with building maintenance and the school forest, wrote grants, and even gave students rides. He won Teacher of the Year and was passionate about students and education.
He served on the Bayfield County Board of Supervisors and several city and church committees. He was an advocate for the environment, committed to his family and friends, and the community in which he lived. He was a wonderful husband and a dedicated father to his three children of whom he was very proud. He loved driving, repairing and working on cars and anything mechanical - he loved helping anyone in need. His favorite pastimes were enjoying nature, walking his dogs, gardening, discussing politics, sitting on his swing pondering life and all of his upcoming projects.
He married Donna M. McDonald on July 30, 1960, in Ashland, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife of 59 years and his three children: Brenda Nemec, Christopher Nemec, Debra Nemec and 2 grandchildren (Samantha and Nora). He is also survived by his sister, Faith Ann Pfankuch, brother David Nemec and assorted nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the following in lieu of flowers: Chequamegon Humane Society, Core Community Resources of Bayfield, Friends of Washburn Library, and any monetary donations will be put towards a scholarship fund.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.
