Cecil B. Powell, age 96 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Oct 19, 2020 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Cecil was born Mar 25, 1924 in Bryant, WI on the family farm his father built in the late 1800’s. Son of Bunyon S. and Nora B. (Nichols) Powell.
On Dec. 2, 1944 Cecil was united in marriage to Annabell West in Antigo, WI. He was employed by the Iron County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator for over 20 years. Cecil was a skilled heavy equipment operator and was very proud that he helped clear the land for the Blackjack Ski Resort in Wakefield, MI. Cecil also cleared numerous acres of land for the former State Senator James Swan's potato farm in Gurney, WI.
Survivors include his children: Lois (Michael) Downey of Niceville, Florida, Charlotte (George) Skoviera of Hudson, WI, Paul of Biloxi, MS, Ellen (Terry) Marcott of Las Cruces, NM, Annette (David) Johnson of Ashland, WI, Virginia (Robert) Eno of Ashland WI, Penny Powell of Ashland, WI and Willam Powell of Fort Walton Beach, FL. Six grandchildren: Patrick, James, Julie, Matthew, Aaron, Amanda. Eight great-grandchildren: Megan, Charles, Cody, Nathan, Ethan, Lydia, Anna, Amelia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Annabell on Mar 31, 2015, one son, Ronald and nine brothers and sisters.
A private family graveside committal service will take place at the Edgewood Cemetery in Gurney, WI.
A Celebration of Cecil’s life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences for Cecil’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
