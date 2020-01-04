Carolyn Dawn Maunu “Gabby”, age 65, of Red Cliff and formerly of Washburn, started her journey peacefully and with her loving family by her side, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Gabby was born March 10, 1954 in Ashland, the daughter of Ernest and Helyn (Daley) Maunu. She graduated in 1972 from Washburn High School and took stenography courses at WITI in Ashland. She worked for ten years at Munsingwear in Ashland and thirty-six years for the Red Cliff Community Health SEP department. During this time, Gabby was very involved and helpful in Red Cliff Community activities and events. She was certified in canning and preserving and taught classes in Red Cliff for many years.
Gabby was a proud 4-H member and leader. She was Superintendent for over 30 years at the Bayfield Co. Fair where she organized and set up exhibits for 4-H. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and canning. She loved going to the Bayfield Troller basketball games to watch her boys. She was a fan of and like watching the Dallas Cowboys and Western Movies.
Gabby was big hearted and was always trying to help someone. She ended up touching a lot of lives with her loving and giving ways.
She is survived by her siblings, Ernest “Skip” (Helen) Maunu Jr., Virginia (Earl) Frank, Linda Dunkley, Doris “Dory” Jensen, Stacey (Ken) Long and Lucinda “Dolly” Gordon; 14 nieces & nephews, 25 great-nieces & nephews and 15 great-great-nieces & nephews; the Kevin Maunu family; and her special boys, Ryan Jensen, Anthony Lee and Stefen Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arlene Gordon and Bonita “Bonnie” Zeeveld; brother-in-law, Duane Dunkley; nephew, John Dunkley and great-niece, Nicole Maunu.
A celebration of Caroline’s life will be held from 12 noon until 4:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Red Cliff Elderly Center.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
