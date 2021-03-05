Caroline Dirschel Beuning, age 93 St. Cloud, Minnesota
March 26, 1927 – February 28, 2021
Caroline requested cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Caroline Thekla Englerth was born in Highbridge, WI on March 26, 1927 to George and Martha (Henke) Englerth and grew up on the beloved family farm in Cayuga. She graduated from Glidden High School in Wisconsin at age 17. After graduation, she joined several family members in Bremerton, WA to work at the Naval Shipyards in support of the war effort. Caroline married Jerome L. (Bob) Dirschel on November 2, 1945 in Long Prairie, MN. After several moves, they settled in St. Cloud, MN. She was employed at Fingerhut for many years. After Bob’s passing, Caroline married Norbert Beuning in 1981; they lived in Burtrum, MN.
Caroline enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, quilting, embroidering, feeding the birds, sewing doll clothes, writing letters, collecting and giving American Girl Dolls, computer searches, crossword puzzles, and texting on her phone. She was an avid reader and read to her children at young ages. She was also the family historian. She loved giving presents and was always searching for the perfect gift for the next birthday, holiday, or surprise visit. She especially loved shopping at L.L. Bean online. But, most of all, she loved her family and friends and stayed in touch with everyone.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Gary) Davidson of Herbster, WI; Julie (Tom) Wolters of Red Wing, MN; Laurie Hansen (Randy Doll) of Rice, MN; Della (Rick) Anderson of Duelm, MN; Lenny (Patty) of Eastvale, CA; and Marilyn (LeRoy) Blommel of Grey Eagle, MN; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bob and Norb; son, Jerry Dirschel; three sisters (Anna Mae Peterson Conley, Dorothy Englerth Siewert, and Ruthie Englerth Gear); and five brothers (Raymond, Edward, James, and Richard Peterson and George (Bucky) Englerth.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.