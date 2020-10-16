Carol L. Holevatz, age 86 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Carol was born Mar 2, 1934 in Fifield, WI the daughter of Clayton A. and Emma L. (Hlavacek) Bowman.
On Nov 4, 1950 she was united in marriage to Rudolph G. Holevatz in Ashland. Carol was a nurse’s aide at Trinity Hospital and later at Ashland Nursing Home in Ashland. While raising six children, she attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, MI earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse. She then went to work at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. She relished gatherings of family and friends where no one left hungry. Her door was always opened. We will miss her advice, wisdom, and wit. She loved music but the greatest love in her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved very much.
Survivors include her children: Cheryl (Jayson) Nohl, Robert (Kathleen), George (Judi), Roberta Holevatz and Peggy (Gene) Hoffman all of Ashland; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; brothers: Mike (Jackie) Bowman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Gary Bowman of Appleton, WI; many half brothers & sisters as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rudolph, Sr.; son, Rudolph “Rudy”, Jr.; brother, John; great-grandsons, Matthew &Thomas Pepoy.
A private graveside committal service for Carol will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct 19, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Reverend James Deters officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband Rudy, Sr. There will be a celebration of her life gathering in 2021, date to be determined.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Carol’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
