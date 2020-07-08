Carol Jean Minar

Carol was born in Oconto Falls, Wi, to Arthur A. and Ruth V. Minar. The family, including sister Janet and brother Dick, moved to Watertown in 1954, where Carol attended junior high and high school. A highlight of her high school years was being cheerleader captain.
Carol entered UW, Madison, and having studied French, continued her studies at Grenoble University in Southern France. Returning to Madison, Carol earned a bachelor’s degree. And After graduation was hired by Encyclopedia Britannica in Chicago. Carol was a co-ordinator for Eugene McCarthy’s campaign. Carol spent a year on the East Coast working for several publishers, before moving to Madison, Wisconsin earning a master’s degree in Landscape Architecture. Carol then moved first to Dallas, Texas and then Fort Worth where she worked in both cities as a city planner. In Fort Worth, she met Louie Deegan, whom she later married in Denver.
In Denver, Carol joined the opera guild and she and Louie enjoyed hosting opera singers in their home. During their time in Denver, they often travelled to their second home in Breckenridge and travelled frequently to Europe.
After taking a summer writing course sponsored by Northland College in Ashland she considered living up north. Beautiful Lake Superior beckoned and she moved to Ashland. Carol’s experience as a member of the National Trust for Historical Preservation was valued by the local Ashland Preservation Society. Her experience and contacts helped the local society at a time when changes were taking place in Ashland and her direction was appreciated.
One of the causes Carol championed was a campaign for preserving the Ashland ore dock. It was a long process and not successful. Carol also brought her experience to Barksdale, where she helped to develop a long range plan for the area.
Pursuing a new venture and direction in Ashland, Carol purchased the Bayview Motel,“landmark” motel on Lake Superior, consisting of eight rooms with knotty pine walls. She operated until October 2019.
Carol lived since 2006 on Engoe Road in Washburn, Wi, on a wooded lot with birch, pine, a maple trees which she and others tapped for a number of years in the spring. The property also sustained, wild blueberries, grapes and several apple trees. Carol loved her acres and acres of plants, ponds and places to use her gardening skills.
Early in 2020 after strokes and a long hospitalization in Duluth, Carol entered a beautiful hospice in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where she died on April 7, 2020 on the night of the Super Moon. Hospice caregivers held her hand and she died without pain, in peace, and bid the world farewell.
Because of the corona virus, her family was forbidden to attend to her in her final moments, although they were fortunate to spend time with her earlier. Janet spent twelve days with her and Dick spent nine in 2020.
A memorial celebration will be held at her home at 30605 Engoe Drive, Washburn, Wi, on July 12, 2020 at 2:00pm. Please respond to jan.minar @ gmail.com or by leaving a message on 715 272 2299.
