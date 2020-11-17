Carl Duane Hogfeldt, surrounded by his loving family, left this earth, October 31st, 2020. Carl was the first born of six children to Margaret (Olson), and Paul Hogfeldt, on January 16, 1942.
Carl was always looking out for his younger siblings, making sure they had a little extra, teaching his little brothers to fish, buying a bridal shower dress for his sister Joyce before her wedding, and even signing for loans for cars. Carl was a constant provider, defender, a shoulder to lean on, and the first one to remind people when they were full of crap.
After graduating High School, Carl served in the US Army from 1960-1963, spending time in Korea.
Carl was a talented carpenter who began building his home on the Elk River in Big Lake, MN with $100. in his pocket. He saw to completion both The Minnesota Zoo and Ridgedale Mall. Then for many years, he worked as a Maintenance Director for numerous shopping malls around the Twin Cities.
In October 1969 Carl married LuVerne Workman, this marriage gave Carl “my girl Julie”. Although this marriage did not last, the father daughter relationship grew strong and loving.
In October 1997 Carl and Jan Frer committed to each other in a private ceremony with family and friends. They shared a life of laughter and banter, as Carl had truly met his match in every way possible.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved Jan in 2017, his brother Bob Hogfeldt, and his Mother and Father. Carl leaves his daughter Julie, son in law Dan, and grandchildren Olivia and Jeremiah, Joyce (Dennis) Kongsjord, Paulette Leding, Pamela Vander Venter, Jayne Hogfeldt, and Kevin (Deb) Hogfeldt, and his step-children and their families, Brian (Pam) Beeksma, Jeff (Karen) Beeksma, Theresa Moderhack, and Kent (Jennifer) Beeksma. Along with many family members, many, many friends, and hunting buddies from Camp 3.
Carl loved to tease, laugh, and shoot the BS with his family and friends over morning coffee or evening drinks. Carl enjoyed working, grilling, chocolate, brandy, cigarettes, hunting, his cat Christie, and being in Port Wing, WI.
A fitting memorial would be to offer a kind gesture with a bit of a smart ass remark in tow, or just reaching out to someone alone or in need, sharing a laugh or a cup of coffee or a brandy.
