Carey Baxter, age 46, of LaPointe, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1974, the son of Gwen Baxter.
Carey was a Sous Chef turned carpenter so he could learn how to build his family a home. He became an EMT to make sure he could keep his family safe. He became a firefighter so he could take the place of a lost friend. Then he started working for the Town of LaPointe, first on the parks and rec crew and finally as the proud dump guy who liked to help the little old ladies with their trash.
Carey was an Aquarius and always wanted to know other people’s signs. He had a bigger heart than he cared to admit and that’s ok because if you truly knew him, he was a big teddy bear behind that grumpy face. He always said his daughter Cora was the best thing he had ever done. He said picking his wife Aimee was the smartest thing he’d ever done. He loved us well!
He is survived by a daughter, Cora Weasel Baxter, his wife, Aimee Baxter, a sister, Moira Nelson-Sallade, 2 honorary brothers, Peter Wiggins and Jesse Strawn and an honorary daughter, Savannah Krisik.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stacey Nelson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Beach Club on Madeline Island. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
