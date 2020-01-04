Bruce Allen Weister, age 56 of Mellen, WI passed away Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN after a long battle with liver disease. Bruce was born on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1963 in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of five children born to Wallace G. and Mary C. (Hanson) Weister.
He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and a long time lumber grader for local lumber mills. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards and making sure all of Tannery Town could enjoy his favorite music.
Bruce is survived by three sisters, Fran White, Sheryl (Daniel) Peltonen and Susan (Russell) Karow, all of Mellen. He is also survived by his nephew, Troy Peltonen and nieces, Shannon Pack, Melanie White, Kori Reitveld, Valerie Evensen, Nikki Sinn, Tawnya Peltonen, Jamie Majeski and Mindy Peltonen, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother, Wallace “Gator” Weister, Jr., brothers-in-law, Randy Jusula and Arnie White, niece, Roxanne White as well as his beloved German Shepherd, Sarge.
A funeral service for Bruce will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020 at the Morse Town Hall in Mellen.
Spring interment will take place in the Clam Lake Cemetery, Clam Lake, WI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI.
Online condolences for Bruce’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
