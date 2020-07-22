Brandon Elliot Bristol

Brandon E. Bristol, age 51, of Red Cliff, suddenly passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 20, 1968 in Minneapolis, MN to Roger and Linda Bristol. No services at this time.

