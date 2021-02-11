Bradley G. Schultz, 71, of Cornucopia, WI died Monday, February 8, 2021, at his niece’s home in Chippewa Falls, surrounded by family while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Bradley was born February 11, 1949, at home in the Town of Hilton just outside of Abbotsford, WI to Wallace and Jean (Arquette) Schultz. He graduated from Colby High School in 1968. He went on to become a captain in the National Guard and was proud of over 20 years of service to his country. He served four tours overseas and worked on a variety of missions, including helping to build schools.
He moved to Cornucopia, WI and eventually settled on Roman’s Point where he built himself a house and immersed himself into his community. Bradley was a tradesman, a handyman and an artisan. He loved nature and found beauty wherever he went. He enjoyed hunting, hiking and exploring and his greatest joy was maintaining and supporting others in their quest to see the beautiful cliffs and features of Lake Superior. He took great care in helping his neighbors enjoy their stay and while they were away, he kept their grounds and kept a watchful eye for them.
Above all, Bradley was a family man. He never missed a family gathering. He showed his love through service to others through the church, in the community and especially to family. Bradley was an avid hunter and loved this family tradition. He was also a writer and loved to capture details, information and stories and then share them with family and friends through his books and writings. He also produced beautiful works of wood art and took great joy in sharing these gifts with others.
Bradley is survived by his mother, Jean Schultz of Altoona, WI; brothers, Ronald (Kayrene) Schultz of Willard, WI, Michael (Terri Black) Schultz of Hayward, WI, and Randy (Beth) Schultz of Altoona, WI; sisters, Linda Hess of Evansville, WI, and Lisa (Matthew) Erler of Carver, MN; and his beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Schultz; and nephew, Dustin Schultz.
A virtual memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 13 with Rev. Mary Meierotto officiating.
Friends and family may join the zoom meeting service at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85058425986?pwd=bHlRRzl2Vjc4WEt5UjZEQ0hFbzQyUT09
Meeting ID: 850 5842 5986
Passcode: 482198
Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
