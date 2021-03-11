Bonnie G. Roberts, age 78, of Grand View, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. with her family by her side. She was born on March 31, 1942 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Richard and June (Schilling) O’Dare.
At the age of 19, Bonnie moved from Chicago, IL to Ashland, WI. to help care for her grandmother. She married William “Bill” Roberts on July 10, 1965 in Ashland and together they raised 3 sons; Marc (Gina), Brian and Steve Roberts. Bonnie worked at the Lake Superior Power Company in Ashland, amongst many other places in Ashland. In 2007, she retired from Bretting Manufacturing after working there for 19 years.
Bonnie was always very active in her church and she did many jobs in the church including, church secretary, treasurer, youth group leader and deaconess. She and Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles and were part of the Over-the Hill Motorcycle Club. She also enjoyed reading, doing cross word puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Bill of Grand View, her 3 sons, 5 grandchildren, Jeffrey Roberts, Ashlee Roberts, Tiler Roberts, Logan Hudson and McKenzie Tuerk, 2 sisters, Nancy Mielak and Debbie (Robert) Alongi, both of Grand View and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Living Hope Community Church of Cable. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
