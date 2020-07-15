Beverly Marie (McDowell) Folsom

Beverly Marie (McDowell) Folsom passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Beverly was born on March 31, 1942 in Chisholm, MN to Irving and Mary K. McDowell and was married to Donald R. Folsom of Pierpont, SD.

Beverly was a loving mother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her brother Clayton McDowell of Eagle River AK. She has five children, Guy Folsom of Washburn, WI; Dawn Suman of Overland Park, KS; Dale Folsom of TX; Lee Ann Rickard of O’Fallon IL; Kara Lynn Folsom of Heaven and five grandchildren Jordan, Joel, Blake, Rebecca, and Aaron.

She was preceded in death by husband Donald Folsom, daughter Kara Lynn Folsom, and brothers Roy Koshere and Francis McDowell

A video celebrating Beverly’s life will be made available to view online in lieu of a funeral service. To obtain the video link please email your request to folsom@cheqnet.net

To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Folsom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments