Beverly A. (Gehrman) Peters, 91, of Sullivan, Illinois passed away 8:25 a.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Eberhardt Home, Arthur, Illinois.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan (Illinois) Senior Center or the Faith Lutheran Church (Sullivan) Memorial Fund. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mrs. Peters was born May 10, 1929 in Ashland, Wisconsin, the daughter of Albert Otto and Minnie Elizabeth Doepke Gehrman. Beverly was a graduate of Northland College in Radiology and a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was a member and past president of the Sullivan Garden Club. She married Elliott V. ‘Pete’ Peters on June 2, 1951 in Ashland, Wisconsin and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1994.

Survivors include her sons Mark (Lyn) Peters of Sullivan and Scot (Tresa) Peters of Kentucky; grandchildren Zachary (Kim) Peters, Chelsey Peters, Brockton Peters, Scot Peters and Michelle (Vernon) Adams; five great-grandchildren and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments