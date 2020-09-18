Betty Marie Schleicher, age 81, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Ashland Health Services. She was born April 10, 1939, in Ashland, the daughter of Erick and Eleanor (Bergman) Nuutinen.
In 1957, she graduated from Ashland High School and later attended WITC in Ashland. Betty worked in the Insurance business, for many years. She also had worked for the Hotel Chequamegon and prior to retiring, at Wisconsin Title, in Ashland. Betty was a member of the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church, in Marengo and was the church Treasurer, for over 30 years. She enjoyed a good sauna and visiting with friends. Betty loved spending time and going on trips, with her family. She was a proud member of the Secret Seven.
She is survived by a daughter, Laura (Dave) Martinsen; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick) Hamus, Brett (Laura) Martinsen, and Jake (Logan Daum) Martinsen; two great-grandchildren, Silas Hamus and Anders Martinsen; three sisters, Marge (George) Yarber, Bev (Allyn) Leppala, and Dena (Roy) Ryttie; three brothers, Donnie (Shirley) Nuutinen, Gary (Merry) Nuutinen, and Keith (Shirley) Nuutinen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ardy; and two nephews, Lee Nuutinen and Ryan Ryttie.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Highbridge.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Service, of Ashland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.