Betty Lorraine Ostrom

It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Ostrom announces her passing on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children: Keith, Susan (Kevon), and Jean. Betty will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Krista (Matt), Dan, Michael, Jennifer, and Joseph(Sarah), great grandchild Lily and sister Carol. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Lee, granddaughter Janine, brother Fred, and sisters Elaine and Beryl.
Betty was born to the late Lorenzo and Lillian Block August 16, 1925 in Cameron, Wisconsin. She graduated from Cameron High School in 1943. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where she met and married Harold Ostrom. Betty loved shopping, fishing, and watching football. She was a dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan! A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion.
Betty loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to holidays. Her positive attitude, wit and sense of humor was contagious to those who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.