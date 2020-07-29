Betty L. Corning

Betty Corning of Washburn passed peacefully into heaven on Saturday, July 25, at Northern Lights Health Care Center. She was 98 1/2 years old. Coincidentally, she went “home” on what would have been Washburn’s Homecoming weekend.
Betty Anderson was born in Ashland and, after finishing high school, attended Calhoun Secretarial School in Minneapolis. She enjoyed working in several offices but is most remembered for her many years of employment as the secretary at DuPont Grade School. Betty married Dan Corning of Washburn and together they shared 52 years of marriage and three children. She was a long time member of the Washburn United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Washburn Historical Society.
Both Betty and Dan loved music and dancing, especially to their beloved “big band” music. Perhaps her favorite music, though, was listening to her daughters play the piano. She always joined in with the singing. She also watched proudly from the sidelines as her son participated in many local bike races.
A proud Swede, she loved eating lutefisk, pickled herring, and made a mean Swedish meatball. As she always said in closing on the telephone, “I never say ‘good-bye,’ just ‘so long for now.’”
Betty is survived by her children, Christine Halvorson (Loren) of Rugby, ND, Dan Corning (Patti) of Washburn, and Patti Thomas (Kevin) of Wellington, FL. Grandchildren are Libby, Maria, Joe, Sean, David & Teddy. She was “GG” (great-grandma) to Winnie, Olive, Molly, Caden, and one on the way.
A socially distant ‘so long for now’ service will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 11:00 am at the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Washburn United Methodist Church, 326 Washington Ave, Washburn, WI 54891.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
