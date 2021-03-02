Betty I. Schillinger, 87 of Washburn, passed away on February 13, 2021 at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. Betty was born on April 18, 1933 in Menomonie, Wl to Clarence and Julia (Skaare) Smith.
Betty graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1950 and she married Donald Schillinger, to this union four children were born: Vicki, Steve, Teri and Becki. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and friend. In the 1960s, Don and Betty moved the family to the Washburn area. Betty formed many great friendships from working as a waitress, cook and bartender at The Swan, The Steak Pit and Oddballs and a baker at Andersons IGA.
Betty is survived by her children: Vicki and husband Carl Dickerson, Steve and wife Diane Schillinger, Teri and husband John Tomten, and Becki Schillinger: Eight grandchildren: Mary Beth (Al), Jeff (Misty), Jessica,
Adam (Leslie), Jacob, Julia (Keith), Joshua (Meghan) and Lindsay; 15 great grandchildren; sister Dolly; special friend Betty; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Julia, husband Donald, son-in-law Carl, great granddaughter Whitney, sister Phyllis and brother James.
A special thank you to Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice Care for their services. A private Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
