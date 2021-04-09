Betty C. Barnett, 79, of Iron River and Ashland, passed away at her residence on March 27, 2021. She was born on May 14, 1941 in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Walter and Helen (Anderson) Gustafson.
Betty graduated from Ashland High School in 1959. She went on and attended Nursing School at Gogebic County and earned a degree as a LPN. She worked at Court Manor Health Services and Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center as an LPN. She enjoyed painting ceramics, arts and crafts, and drawing. She loved when Ryker would read to her. She loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Terri Ogren, Iron River; Robert (Chris) Ante, Odanah, Scott (Shelly) Ante, Grand View, and Beth (Tom) Herne, Livingston, MT; brothers, Francis (Carol) Nabozny, Ashland, Roger (Brenda) Nabozny, Ashland, and Bill (Missy) Nabozny, Ashland; sisters, Carol (Roger) Gima, Ashland, Barb (Dick) Guderian, Iron River, Valerie (Eugene) Dandeneau, Washburn, and Susan Schoch, Ashland; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Brittny “Bert” Ante, great-granddaughter, Hailey Ante; 3 brothers, Ed, Robert, and John Nabozny.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00pm at Terri Ogren’s home in Iron River, WI.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
