Betty C. Barnett

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...All western Lake Superior nearshore waters. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&